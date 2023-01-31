Brazos Valley Symphony Orchestra to present Polish Songs

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The music of Poland and its unique tapestry of musical styles is the theme of the Brazos Valley Symphony’s first concert of 2023.

Polish Songs explores the country’s rich history of traditional folk music dating back to the 13th century combined with hundreds of years of influence by other European artistic traditions.

Composer/Pianist Rob Clearfield taps into Poland’s musical history with unique arrangements of Polish songs. Also in the program, works by Chopin and Lutosławski.

Polish Songs will be on Sunday, Feb. 5 at 5 p.m. at Rudder Theatre.

For tickets, call 979-845-1234 or click here.

