Burleson County property taxes can be paid on Wednesday without penalty

Burleson County, Texas (KBTX) - Burleson County government offices will be closed on Tuesday, January 31, which happens to be the deadline for property taxes.

Since the offices will be closed on Tuesday, the county will accept the payments on Wednesday with no penalty.

According to the Burleson County website, all city facilities will remain closed through Tuesday, January 31. The Planning and Zoning Meeting scheduled for 7 p.m. on Tuesday is also canceled. If the weather worsens, there may be an extended closure in Burleson County, so be sure to continue to check their website.

