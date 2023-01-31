Burleson County property taxes can be paid on Wednesday without penalty

Due to inclement weather the Burleson County government offices will be closed on Tuesday.
KBTX News 3 at Ten(Recurring)
By Amy Licerio
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 9:46 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Burleson County, Texas (KBTX) - Burleson County government offices will be closed on Tuesday, January 31, which happens to be the deadline for property taxes.

Since the offices will be closed on Tuesday, the county will accept the payments on Wednesday with no penalty.

According to the Burleson County website, all city facilities will remain closed through Tuesday, January 31. The Planning and Zoning Meeting scheduled for 7 p.m. on Tuesday is also canceled. If the weather worsens, there may be an extended closure in Burleson County, so be sure to continue to check their website.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter Storm Warnings & Winter Weather Advisories are in effect through Noon Wednesday for the...
Freezing rain potential prompts travel concerns for parts of the Brazos Valley
Texas A&M University Police Department is gathering information regarding three reported sexual...
Police: Multiple Texas A&M students reportedly sexually assaulted by same suspect
The one vehicle crash happened early Sunday afternoon on the north end of Navasota in the...
Car strikes overpass bridge pillar on Highway 6 in Navasota
Jaquarious Ford, 19, and Daniel Salazar-Rivera, 17, were taken into custody shortly after they...
Pair arrested, accused of armed robberies in Bryan neighborhoods
Southeastern portions of Texas expected to see thunderstorms as a cold front moves through on...
Thunderstorms Sunday. Severe weather is possible.

Latest News

During the workshop part of Monday’s meeting, the group shared ideas for making the area safer...
College Station looking for redevelopment ideas near A&M campus
KBTX News 3 at Ten EXTENDED(Recurring)
KBTX News 3 at Ten Weekday EXTENDED(Recurring)
Burleson County property taxes can be paid on Wednesday without penalty
Burleson County property taxes can be paid on Wednesday without penalty
KBTX News 3 at Ten EXTENDED(Recurring)