The Children’s Museum of Brazos Valley hosting Daddy Daughter Dance

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Children’s Museum of the Brazos Valley is preparing to host a magical night at the Reserve at Cottonwood Creek for this year’s Daddy Daughter Dance.

There will be food, a silent auction, crafts, and music. You can also journey through the Enchanted Forest with a unique bubble experience, wand-making, and dancing.

Executive Director Patricia Lindblom says this is an opportunity for fathers to show their daughters how special they are.

This event is also the largest fundraiser of the year for the Children’s Museum.

The Daddy Daughter dance will be on Feb. 3 and 4 at the Reserve at Cottonwood Creek from 6 - 9 p.m.

Tickets are available on the Children Museum of Brazos Valley website.

