The Children’s Museum of Brazos Valley hosting Daddy Daughter Dance

Daddy-Daughter dance at the Children's Museum of the Brazos Valley
Daddy-Daughter dance at the Children's Museum of the Brazos Valley(KBTX)
By Katie Aupperle
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 1:16 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Children’s Museum of the Brazos Valley is preparing to host a magical night at the Reserve at Cottonwood Creek for this year’s Daddy Daughter Dance.

There will be food, a silent auction, crafts, and music. You can also journey through the Enchanted Forest with a unique bubble experience, wand-making, and dancing.

Executive Director Patricia Lindblom says this is an opportunity for fathers to show their daughters how special they are.

This event is also the largest fundraiser of the year for the Children’s Museum.

The Daddy Daughter dance will be on Feb. 3 and 4 at the Reserve at Cottonwood Creek from 6 - 9 p.m.

Tickets are available on the Children Museum of Brazos Valley website.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter Storm Warnings & Winter Weather Advisories are in effect through Noon Wednesday for the...
Freezing rain potential prompts travel concerns for parts of the Brazos Valley
The shooting happened just before 6:00 p.m. in the northbound lanes of the highway near FM 3090.
Two people in vehicle shot on Highway 6 in Navasota
The victim was rushed to a hospital but his condition is unknown.
Grimes County deputies investigating shooting near Bedias
Highway 6 in Hearne.
TxDOT warns Brazos Valley residents of icy road conditions
Crew works to clean up gas spill from jack-knifed semi-truck.
Semi-truck jack-knifes on N Harvey Mitchell Parkway

Latest News

The REACH Project's 4 the Culture Market is Saturday, February 4
4 the Culture Market to promote Black-owned businesses
Tuesday Afternoon Weather Update 1/31
Tuesday Afternoon Weather Update 1/31
The REACH Project's 4 the Culture Market is Saturday, February 4
KBTX News 3 at Noon: The REACH Project
The icy roads and slick conditions caused havoc the on roads in some areas Tuesday.
Winter weather causes truck accident in Robertson County