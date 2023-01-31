College Station looking for redevelopment ideas near A&M campus

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Property and business owners near Texas A&M University met with city staff Monday as they work to redesign the area.

The City of College Station is looking to reimagine how people live, work and play near the university. Staff planner, Matthew Ellis, says that can’t happen without input from residents living and working in the area.

“We’re thinking about what the future of this area looks like. We want to make sure that it’s something that’s reflective of those people but also maintains the identity that it currently has,” Ellis said.

The city created a list of themes with the help of its first community group. These include public safety, protecting current residents and businesses, creating public spaces, and promoting mobility.

During the workshop part of Monday’s meeting, the group shared ideas for making the area safer for pedestrians, increasing parking options, building a grocery store, and integrating housing with shopping.

But, with the intersection of Texas Ave. and University Dr., the community group pointed out that it’s a tough spot to picture an increase in pedestrians.

While much of the conversation surrounded redevelopment, Ellis said they are working with professionals to prevent gentrification in the process.

“How can we capitalize on that identity for that was a major gateway to the university?” he said. “Not just for students. We’re talking about young professionals who want a more urban style of living things where you know, instead of needing to drive to different parts of the city. You can kind of access the things that you need here in the district.”

The group encouraged city staff to look at the demographics of the area as well as the importance of green space and arts.

This was the second meeting the city held looking for input on this project. The next meeting will be held in Council Chambers at 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 1.

