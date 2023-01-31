Contreras named preseason All-American

By Sam Houston Athletics Communications
Published: Jan. 30, 2023
HUNTSVILLE — Sam Houston outfielder Carlos Contreras has been named to one of the D1Baseball preseason All-American teams. 

The senior from El Paso landed on the third team after earning WAC Player of the Year and being a Golden Spikes Award semifinalist as a junior. He was also a Dick Howser Trophy semifinalist, NCBWA Second Team All-America, All-WAC first-team outfielder and named to the ABCA/Rawlings Division I Central All-Region First Team. 

Contreras finished the season second in the nation with 89 total RBI and led the country with an average of 1.59 RBI per game. He hit .400 with a .713 slugging percentage and .468 on-base percentage. 

He was 20th in the nation with 92 total hits, 38 of which went for extra bases including 14 home runs, 18 doubles and six triples. He had 27 multi-hit games and 21 multi-RBI games as he set the SHSU single-game RBI record with nine in win at Stephen F. Austin on March 27.

