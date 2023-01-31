Distin garners SEC weekly honors

(KBTX)
By Matthew McGinnis, Texas A&M Athletics
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 2:53 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Lamara Distin earned SEC Women’s Field Athlete of the Week honors with her national leading performance at the Razorback Invitational this past weekend.

Distin, competing at her first meet of the year, cleared 6-2.75/1.90m to win the high jump competition, claiming the top mark in the nation. She cleared her first attempt at 1.78m, 1.83m and 1.86m, before raising the bar up to 1.90m, which she cleared on her second attempt before electing to call it a day.

The clearance equals the fifth-best mark in school history, and Distin’s third best indoor high jump performance ever.

Next Up

The Aggie men’s and women’s track & field teams will compete at the New Mexico Collegiate Classic in the Albuquerque Convention Center on Feb. 3-4.

To learn more about Texas A&M Track & Field/Cross Country, log on to 12thMan.com and follow @aggietfxc.

