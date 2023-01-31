Enjoy live music and a dinner at The Queen Theatre

Tickets are $25 dollars and include your dinner.
By Heather Falls
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 9:45 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Queen Theatre is hosting the Taylor Hunnicutt Acoustic Show and Dinner.

Taylor Hunnicutt will be headlining the evening with opener Mary-Charlotte Young starting at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, February 1.

“Taylor is coming from Alabama with a three-piece band, it’s going to be pretty cool, “said Young. “You’ll be able to do an Alamo Drafthouse style of ordering food and drinks at your seat and enjoying listening to music from some pretty cool chicks.”

Tickets are on sale now and include the price of your dinner.

