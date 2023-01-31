Experience a High Flyin’, Death Defying night with Aggie Wranglers

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Aggie Wranglers have a special night planned for the Brazos Valley coming up soon.

The Texas A&M country and western dance team will host its annual banquet and silent auction in March.

The night will kick off with food, dancing, a silent auction and a special performance from the Aggie Wranglers.

“Our annual banquet is one of our biggest fundraisers. We are a fully funded student organization. That’s how we get a lot of community input and outreach,” explained the organization’s president Ellis Permann.

In addition to the banquet, the Aggie Wranglers will teach dance lessons for Valentine’s Day.

“[Lessons] start this Thursday, and we have several spot still available. We have classes that teaches you the basics. We also have our County Western 2 class where you can learn more advanced transitions,” shared Banquet Coordinator Caroline Clawson.

The Aggie Wranglers’ Banquet will be March 25 starting at 5 p.m. at the Hildebrand Equine Complex in College Station. For tickets, a table or more information on lessons and performances visit the Aggie Wrangler website.

