GoFundMe set up for DPS trooper struck by vehicle while assisting on I-45 near Corsicana

CORSICANA, TEXAS (KWTX) - A GoFundMe account has been set up to help the family of Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper Curtis Putz, critically injured after he was struck by a driver while assisting during an accident on I-45 in Richland on Jan. 31.

DPS spokesman William Lockridge said the trooper was severely injured an hospitalized.

The GoFundMe page states Trooper Putz is currently in a Dallas hospital.

“While the extent of his injuries is not known entirely, what IS known is that his road to recovery will be long,” the page further states.

If you would like to donate money to Trooper Putz and his family, click here.

