Grimes County deputies investigating shooting near Bedias

Deputies were notified around 3:30 p.m. of the shooting on County Road 117 near Highway 90.
The victim was rushed to a hospital but his condition is unknown.
The victim was rushed to a hospital but his condition is unknown.
By Rusty Surette and Donnie Tuggle
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 7:13 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BEDIAS, Texas (KBTX) - The Grimes County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that occurred Monday afternoon near Bedias.

Deputies were notified around 3:30 p.m. of the shooting on County Road 117 near Highway 90.

The victim was rushed to a hospital but his condition is unknown.

Deputies say they are speaking with the alleged gunman but no arrests have been made at this time.

We’ll update this story as more details become available.

The police chief in Navasota says this shooting is not released to the shooting incident on Highway 6, according to the Navasota Examiner.

