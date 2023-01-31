Hot Homes: For sale in College Station

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - In the market for a new home? Check this one out.

Cherry Ruffino joined The Three to talk about a beautiful three bedroom, two bathroom home in the Bridgewood subdivision.

This home features an open concept floor plan with vinyl flooring throughout the living, dining, kitchen and office areas. The carpet in the bedrooms was installed in 2020.

The kitchen has an island, eating bar, new garbage disposal, granite countertops, pantry and stainless steel appliances, including the refrigerator. The living room has large windows that fill the room with natural light.

This home is conveniently located near College Station schools, shopping, dining and parks.

“This is practically a brand new home, built in 2018,” Ruffino said. “It’s perfect for a growing family.”

For more details, watch the video above, or contact Cherry Ruffino here.

