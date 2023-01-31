Keep your pets healthy with annual checkups

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - To keep your fur babies healthy, Dr. Amanda Richards, Owner of Summit Veterinary Hospital, says it’s important to take them to the vet for annual checkups.

“Getting your pet vaccinated yearly is huge because there are lots of pretty serious diseases, some of them fatal, that we can prevent with vaccines,” she said.

She also says it’s important to seek professional care for your pet before treatment is too expensive or too complicated.

“Coughing, sneezing, vomiting, diarrhea, that kind of thing, don’t wait until it’s serious. As soon as you notice something that is worrisome, contact your vet,” Dr. Richards advised.

Dr. Richards says there are some things that need to be taken care of immediately, and others that can wait until tomorrow.

“Eyes are always an emergency. Squinting, watering, red eyes, that needs to be seen immediately because you risk losing the actual eyeball if it’s not seen very quickly. Things like vomiting and diarrhea can be a toss up. Sometimes it’s just a little bug that they’ve caught that they’ll be able to get over with treatment,” she said.

The team at Summit Vet offers the full array of vaccines for dogs and cats.

“We do puppy and kitten series when you get that new furry family member and we do yearly all the way up to geriatric. We can run blood work and certain other diagnostic tests to make sure they’re staying healthy,” Dr. Richards said.

Summit Vet Hospital is a full-service, small animal hospital offering state-of-the-art veterinary care so pets can live their longest, healthiest and best lives.

You can learn more about Dr. Richard’s practice and make an appointment for your fur baby by visiting their website here.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.