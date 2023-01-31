Learn how your property taxes can be lowered by keeping bees at 13th Annual Beekeeping School

BRENHAM, Texas (KBTX) -Many people keep bees as a hobby or for honey and beeswax production, but it can also help you save on your property taxes.

According to the Texas Beekeepers Association, beekeeping qualifies many land owners for a Special Ag Valuation in Texas. Their website says Ag Valuation rules vary by county and although most counties have guidelines, some do not.

This is just one of the topics at the upcoming 13th Annual Beekeeping School in Brenham.

The Beekeeping School will happen on April 1 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Brenham High School.

There are classes for all levels of skills and interests: Beginner, Intermediate, and Advanced beekeepers.

There will also be a live bee demonstration that allows attendees to accompany a beekeeper to an apiary at the school, where they can watch and listen as the hive is inspected.

Last year, 750 people attended the Beekeeping School. More than 100 people have already registered for this year.

Proceeds go toward their Club Youth Mentor Program where the Central Texas Beekeepers Association helps teach youth to be responsible beekeepers.

Register for the upcoming Beekeeping School now.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.