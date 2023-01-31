Maintain your fitness resolutions at MaretHouse Fitness Boutique Club

THE THR3E(Recurring)
By Jatrissa Wooten
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 3:06 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - As we end the month of January, some of us are sticking to our New Year’s fitness resolutions, while others may be struggling.

Owner of MaretHouse Fitness Boutique Club David MaretHouse says around 30 percent of people stop working out in the first month of the year and 92 percent quit by the end of the year.

“Only 8 percent of people are still attempting to maintain those healthy lifestyle choices within a year,” he shared.

According to MaretHouse, the decline is caused by a lack of motivation, not knowing how to put a fitness regiment together, and unrealistic fitness goals.

“Somebody doesn’t hit the target, they don’t see the changes they really want to see, and then they end up losing that motivation.”

To keep up with your fitness resolution, he says it’s all about knowing what works for you and sticking to it.

“You have to have something that resonates with you as a moving practice.”

MaretHouse says there are two beneficial moves that will keep you moving while building flexibility and strength. First is the squat, which strengthens your tendons, bones and ligaments around the leg muscles. It also improves flexibility in lower body and can burn fat. The second move is a chest press, which builds muscle tissue and strength. Anyone can perform these two moves at their own level.

MaretHouse Fitness Boutique Club performs a biomechanics movement analysis to determine how a client’s body moves and what workout movements and routines are best.

They’re open Monday through Friday 5 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturdays 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

For information on membership options or location visit MaretHouse Fitness Boutique Club .

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shooting happened just before 6:00 p.m. in the northbound lanes of the highway near FM 3090.
Two people in vehicle shot on Highway 6 in Navasota
Winter Storm Warnings & Winter Weather Advisories are in effect through Noon Wednesday for the...
Freezing rain potential prompts travel concerns for parts of the Brazos Valley
The victim was rushed to a hospital but his condition is unknown.
Grimes County deputies investigating shooting near Bedias
Man arrested for DWI after crashing into home
Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories extended further into the Brazos Valley.
Freezing rain potential brings travel concerns for portions of the Brazos Valley through Wednesday

Latest News

It's important to take your pet in for yearly check ups.
Keep your pets healthy with annual checkups
In the market for a new home? Check this one out.
Hot Homes: For sale in College Station
Experience a High Flyin’, Death Defying night with Aggie Wranglers
Experience a High Flyin’, Death Defying night with Aggie Wranglers
THE THR3E(Recurring) - marethouse fitness
THE THR3E(Recurring) - marethouse fitness