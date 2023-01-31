Maintain your fitness resolutions at MaretHouse Fitness Boutique Club

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - As we end the month of January, some of us are sticking to our New Year’s fitness resolutions, while others may be struggling.

Owner of MaretHouse Fitness Boutique Club David MaretHouse says around 30 percent of people stop working out in the first month of the year and 92 percent quit by the end of the year.

“Only 8 percent of people are still attempting to maintain those healthy lifestyle choices within a year,” he shared.

According to MaretHouse, the decline is caused by a lack of motivation, not knowing how to put a fitness regiment together, and unrealistic fitness goals.

“Somebody doesn’t hit the target, they don’t see the changes they really want to see, and then they end up losing that motivation.”

To keep up with your fitness resolution, he says it’s all about knowing what works for you and sticking to it.

“You have to have something that resonates with you as a moving practice.”

MaretHouse says there are two beneficial moves that will keep you moving while building flexibility and strength. First is the squat, which strengthens your tendons, bones and ligaments around the leg muscles. It also improves flexibility in lower body and can burn fat. The second move is a chest press, which builds muscle tissue and strength. Anyone can perform these two moves at their own level.

MaretHouse Fitness Boutique Club performs a biomechanics movement analysis to determine how a client’s body moves and what workout movements and routines are best.

