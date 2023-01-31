Man arrested for DWI after crashing into home

Man arrested for DWI after crashing into a house
Man arrested for DWI after crashing into a house(KBTX)
By Ferrill Gibbs
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 9:12 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A pickup truck crashed into a house early Tuesday morning in southwest College Station near Dowling and Hopes Creek Rd.

The crash was reported around 2:30 a.m.

Police said Grayson Williams, 20, of Jasper, sped through a stop sign on North Dowling Road, then crashed into the house. When the vehicle came to a stop, Williams then entered the home.

Neighbors told KBTX the homeowners were out of town.

When police arrived, Williams admitted to consuming seven to eight alcoholic beverages before entering his vehicle. He was arrested on a DWI charge and has a bond of $3,000.

