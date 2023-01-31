No. 4 A&M Advances to ITA National Team Indoor Championships

WACO, Texas - The No. 4 Texas A&M women’s tennis team outlasted No. 20 Florida in its first ranked matchup of the season at the Hawkins Indoor Tennis Center (4-2). A&M advances to the ITA National Team Indoor Championships in Seattle, Washington.

With weather interfering all weekend, Texas A&M (5-0) travelled to Waco, Texas, to play Monday’s match against Florida (2-1) at indoor courts. The Aggies opened the day with a strong performance in doubles from pairing Carson Branstine/Mary Stoiana on court 1, as the pair defeated the Gators’ Carly Briggs/Alicia Dudeney (6-4). Mia Kupres/Gianna Pielet followed suit as they secured their third win of the season, this time over Emma Shelton/Sophie Williams on court 3 (6-4) to claim the doubles point for the Maroon & White.

In singles action, Florida was the early aggressor as it tied the match, 1-1. Salma Ewing regained the lead for A&M when she bested No. 63 Anastasia Sysoeva on court 3 (6-4, 6-1). The Gators responded with a point of their own, but it was short lived as Branstine downed Dudeney on court 2 (7-6(8), 6-4). Punching the Maroon & White’s ticket to the ITA National Team Indoor Championships was No. 9 Stoiana. She out battled Briggs on court 1 to secure the win (6-2, 3-6, 6-2).

COACH’S QUOTES

Head coach Mark Weaver on today’s matchup…

“I call that a great team win in a high-quality college tennis match. We had home court advantage taken away from us today due to weather, so we headed to a neutral indoor site which really changed the feel of the match, however we battled hard and found a way to get the job done. Now we can look forward to the National Indoors and prepare well over the next week.”

UP NEXT

The Aggies will travel to Houston, Texas, where they will face the Rice Owls at 11 a.m. on Feb. 4 at the George R. Brown Tennis Center.

MATCH STATS

Singles Results

No. 9 Stoiana (3-0) – Def. Briggs (6-2, 3-6, 6-2)

Branstine (2-0) – Def. Dudeney (7-6(8), 6-4)

Ewing (3-0) – Def. No. 63 Sysoeva (6-4, 6-1)

No. 51 Goldsmith (3-1) – Dahlstrom (1-6, 3-6)

Kupres (3-0) – Gailis (6-7(5), 6-3, 3-4) unfinished

No. 105 Mireles (1-1) – De Oliviera (0-6, 6-7(7))

Doubles Results

Branstine/Stoiana (3-0) – Def. Briggs/Dudeney (6-4)

Goldsmith/Ewing (2-1) – No. 58 Gailis/Spee (5-5) unfinished

Kupres/Pielet (3-0) – Def. Shelton/Williams (6-4)

