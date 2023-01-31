Schmidt officially hired as Consol’s head football coach

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station ISD Superintendent Mike Martindale and College Station Athletic Director Kevin Starnes recommended Brandon Schmidt to be the new head football coach at A&M Consolidated High School at Board Meeting on Tuesday. The School Board unanimously approved the hire.

Schmidt comes from Prosper High School where he led the Eagles for the past seven seasons. This past year his Prosper squad made the 6A DI state semifinals.

Schmidt is a graduate of Sam Houston and grew up in the Houston area. He comes to Consol with his wife, Katie, and their three kids: Sophie, a 15-year-old freshman; Sabrina, a 13-year-old 7th grader; and Carter, a 7-year-old 1st grader.

The new Consol coach said his main focus is on player development that goes beyond the field, but he’s also read to build on the sustained success that Consol football has had.

”This was a family decision on our part,” Schmidt explained. I wouldn’t move my family to a place that I didn’t think was an awesome fit for everybody involved. The football program here has a long tradition of success. We just want to build on that success, continue the success, build on the success, and then really the athletic program in general. Make sure the success continues and we grow and we continue to strive for excellence and get better in everything that we do,” Schmidt added.

Schmidt is no stranger to Consol. As a player at La Marque High School his first varsity loss came to A&M Consolidated in the state quarterfinals in 1992. The following year La Marque and Consol met in the quarterfinals again but this time Schmidt got his revenge on the Tigers with a last-minute La Marque touchdown to win 36-34.

.@CoachDYJ is no stranger to @ConsolFootball. His first loss as a varsity player came to Consol in the 1992 playoffs (Schmidt and La Marque got their revenge in the next year's state quarterfinals) https://t.co/M0gzI8f2RU pic.twitter.com/r1CThr5lt8 — Tyler Shaw (@TylerShawSports) January 31, 2023

Brandon Schmidt Head Coaching Record at Prosper High School

2022: 13-2 (6-1) - 6A DI state semifinals

2021: 9-5 (3-3) - 6A DII state quarterfinals

2020: 8-4 (3-3) - 6A DII state quarterfinals

2019: 11-3 (5-2) - 6A DI state quarterfinals

2018: 9-3 (5-2) - 6A DII second round

2017: 10-3 (6-1) - 5A DI third round

2016: 7-4 (6-1) - 5A DI first round

