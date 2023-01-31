Suspected police impersonator with ‘stash of knives’ arrested near US Capitol, officials say

Authorities said a suspected police impersonator carrying weapons near the U.S. Capitol and the...
Authorities said a suspected police impersonator carrying weapons near the U.S. Capitol and the White House was arrested.(Source: @CapitolPolice via CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 3:41 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A suspected police impersonator was caught carrying weapons on Capitol grounds Monday, according to U.S. Capitol Police.

Capitol Police said Secret Service agents tipped them off after spotting 37-year-old Max Eli Viner near the White House.

The department said Viner had a “stash of knives” and a “chainsaw blade” on him, and officers found “fake police equipment,” shell casings, a smoke grenade and a gas mask in Viner’s vehicle.

The Secret Service arrested Viner. Charges against him include impersonating a law enforcement officer and possession of a prohibited weapon, police said.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shooting happened just before 6:00 p.m. in the northbound lanes of the highway near FM 3090.
Two people in vehicle shot on Highway 6 in Navasota
Winter Storm Warnings & Winter Weather Advisories are in effect through Noon Wednesday for the...
Freezing rain potential prompts travel concerns for parts of the Brazos Valley
The victim was rushed to a hospital but his condition is unknown.
Grimes County deputies investigating shooting near Bedias
Man arrested for DWI after crashing into a house
Man arrested for DWI after crashing into home
Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories extended further into the Brazos Valley.
Freezing rain potential brings travel concerns for portions of the Brazos Valley through Wednesday

Latest News

The president plans to end COVID-19 national and public health emergencies May 11.
How will life change once the COVID-19 emergency ends?
The president plans to end COVID-19 national and public health emergencies May 11.
How end of COVID-19 emergency impacts you
ET celebrated her 43rd birthday with a cake.
World’s oldest African penguin celebrates 43rd birthday
President Joe Biden speaks in the East Room of the White House to mayors who are attending the...
AP Source: FBI searched Biden’s former office in November