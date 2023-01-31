Treat of the Day: Texas A&M judging teams compete at National Western

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Three competitive teams from the Department of Animal Science in the Texas A&M College of Agriculture and Life Sciences recently competed in the historic National Western Stock Show in Denver, Colorado.

The 2023 meat judging team and the wool judging team brought home reserve champion wins in their respective contests, while the livestock team placed fourth in the overall contest and reserve in the carload contest.

Congratulations to these Aggies on both their individual and team accomplishments.

Read more about the teams and their time at the National Western Stock Show.

