TxDOT warns Brazos Valley residents of icy road conditions

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As rain mixes with below freezing temperatures in some areas of the Brazos Valley, it’s important to stay safe while traveling on the roads.

TxDOT’s Bryan District is working around the clock to prepare the roads for winter weather. They will brine roadways across their 10 counties starting Monday/

Bob Colwell, TxDOT Bryan Public Information Officer, told KBTX they will continue 24-hour services until the winter storm is over.

“We’re preparing for the worst and hoping for the best,” said Colwell. “We just want everyone to do their part as well. Please go slow and be cautious. Use some extra common sense while we’re out there.”

Colwell said if you don’t need to be on the roadways, then avoid driving due to potential icy roads.

“It looks like heading into [Tuesday] and the morning we’re going to get the brunt of the storm. If you must go, we ask you to use caution,” said Colwell. “This means on any elevated surfaces, bridges, overpasses. Those are the things that tend to ice first. Don’t use your cruse control. As always, buckle up when you get into a car, it’s the law and it’s the easiest thing to do to protect ourselves when we get in a vehicle.”

If you are traveling, TxDOT says its important to make sure your vehicle is equipped. When it comes to winter storms, one place that remains busy is Carquest Auto Parts in Hearne.

General Manager, Efrain Sanchez, said he’s helped several people on Monday make sure their car is drivable in these conditions.

“We get people who pass by here a lot. I mean Hearne is the main road for all directions. So, people stop by and say ‘my vehicle didn’t start can you check my battery?’ or ‘do you have any products that can get me where I need to go,’” said Sanchez. “We try to help everyone we can.”

Sanchez said he understands the influx in customers because Texans normally aren’t used to icy roads or winter weather in general.

“It’s best to always have your vehicle ready for any conditions,” Sanchez said. “Make sure the battery is good, sometimes it goes quicker or dies when its cold. Also, look at your tire pressure. Ask yourself, are they up to standard codes? We carry deicers for windshields. If people want to stop by, we can figure out if your car is ready to go. There’s a lot to it.”

For more information on Carquest Auto Parts, click here.

For more information on road conditions near you, visit here.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.