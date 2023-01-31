Winter weather causes truck accident in Robertson County

HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) - The icy and slick conditions caused havoc the on roads throughout the state Tuesday.

A company box truck drove off an embankment in Robertson County, on the overpass of Highway 79 and Highway 6.

The truck was coming off of a slick bridge when the it ran off of the road, according to the Robertson County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities on scene shut down the roads in the area while crews worked to clear the incident.

KBTX reached out to the Robertson county sheriffs office to learn more, no word yet on the condition of the driver of the truck.

