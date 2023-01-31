Winter weather causes truck accident in Robertson County

The icy roads and slick conditions caused havoc the on roads in some areas Tuesday.
The icy roads and slick conditions caused havoc the on roads in some areas Tuesday.(Justin Dorsey)
By Justin Dorsey
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 11:56 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) - The icy and slick conditions caused havoc the on roads throughout the state Tuesday.

A company box truck drove off an embankment in Robertson County, on the overpass of Highway 79 and Highway 6.

The truck was coming off of a slick bridge when the it ran off of the road, according to the Robertson County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities on scene shut down the roads in the area while crews worked to clear the incident.

KBTX reached out to the Robertson county sheriffs office to learn more, no word yet on the condition of the driver of the truck.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter Storm Warnings & Winter Weather Advisories are in effect through Noon Wednesday for the...
Freezing rain potential prompts travel concerns for parts of the Brazos Valley
The shooting happened just before 6:00 p.m. in the northbound lanes of the highway near FM 3090.
Two people in vehicle shot on Highway 6 in Navasota
The victim was rushed to a hospital but his condition is unknown.
Grimes County deputies investigating shooting near Bedias
Highway 6 in Hearne.
TxDOT warns Brazos Valley residents of icy road conditions
Crew works to clean up gas spill from jack-knifed semi-truck.
Semi-truck jack-knifes on N Harvey Mitchell Parkway

Latest News

On Jan. 10, as many as 300 men at prisons across the state had signed on to begin a hunger...
“We are humans back here”: As Texas hunger strike wanes, prisoners speak out against solitary confinement
Tuesday Winter Weather Update
Tuesday Winter Weather Update
Man arrested for DWI after crashing into a house
Man arrested for DWI after crashing into home
Tuesday Morning Weather Update 1/31
Tuesday Morning Weather Update 1/31