Aggies Claim Third Title of the Season with Arizona Intercollegiate Victory

Texas A&M Golf
Texas A&M Golf(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Athletics Communications
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 7:56 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. – The No. 11 Texas A&M men’s golf team earned its third tournament trophy of the season with a 36-under-par performance at the Arizona Thunderbirds Intercollegiate at Tucson Country Club.

The Maroon & White shot 828 (270-278-280) at the par-72, 7,072 course to beat the host, No. 22 Arizona (-33), by three strokes, snapping the Wildcats five year streak of winning the tournament. California (-23), BYU (-16) and Long Beach State (-11) rounded out the top five.

Leading Arizona by two strokes with all 10 golfers having one hole remaining to play, the Maroon & White held off the Wildcats at the wire. Vishnu Sadagopan sealed the deal with a birdie to wrap up his round, sending A&M to its third victory of the season.

Arizona and Texas A&M were tied with four holes remaining, but Sam Bennett led a late charge, posting three birdies down the stretch. He carded a 4-under-par, 68 to lead Ol’ Sarge’s charges in the final round.

Bennett and Phichaksn Maichon tied for sixth place at 9-under, 207. Jaime Montojo also landed in the top 10 with an eighth-place performance at 8-under, 208. BYU’s Zac Jones won medalist honors at 16-under, 200.

The Aggies fivesome was rounded out with Sadagopan in 11th place at 6-under, 210 and Daniel Rodrigues posting a 3-over, 219.

Michael Heidelbaugh, who was competing as an individual, also tied for 11th at 6-under, 210.

Texas A&M wrapped up round two Tuesday morning with a 10-under, 278, staking claim to a five-stroke lead over Arizona and California at 29-under-par, 549. Maichon highlighted A&M’s second round with a 5-under, 67, including eight birdies. Bennett carded a 3-under, 69.

The Aggies return to action February 16-18 when they travel to Lihue, Hawai’i for the John A. Burns Intercollegiate on the Ocean Course at Hokuala.

TEAM SCORES

Texas A&M                                                 270-278-280=828 (-36)

Arizona                                                         276-277-278=831 (-33)

California                                                     278-276-287=841 (-23)

Brigham Young                                          275-285-288=848 (-16)

Long Beach State                                      285-280-288=853 (-11)

SMU                                                              288-282-284=854 (-10)

New Mexico                                               289-284-284=858 (-6)

Iowa State                                                   287-285-287=859 (-5)

Saint Mary’s (Calif.)                                 297-283-280=860 (-4)

Santa Clara                                                  285-289-291=865 (+1)

West Virginia                                             298-291-280=869 (+5)

Cal Poly                                                        292-281-298=871 (+7)

Seattle                                                          289-288-294=871 (+7)

New Mexico State                                    288-291-296=875 (+11)

Central Michigan                                      300-304-300=904 (+40)

INDIVIDUAL SCORES

T6th       Phichaksn Maichon                  70-67-70=207 (-9)

T6th       Sam Bennett                              70-69-68=207 (-9)

T8th       Jamie Montojo                          66-71-71=208 (-8)

T11th    Vishnu Sadagopan                   68-71-71=210 (-6)

T11th    Michael Heidelbaugh (i)         69-69-72=210 (-6)

T50th    Daniel Rodrigues                      66-80-73=219 (+3)

TEXAS A&M QUOTES

Senior Sam Bennett

On the strong finish...

“It was good. It was a pretty frustrating round for me at first. I wasn’t getting many putts to fall, but I was able to stay patient. Coach (Matt) Fast and (Brian Kortan) told me on 15 we were tied, so I knew I need to make a few birdies coming down the stretch. I was able to make three out of my last four pretty crucial birdies to close off Arizona on their home course. It feels nice.”

For the most up-to-date information on Texas A&M men’s golf, follow the Aggies on FacebookTwitter and Instagram.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shooting happened just before 6:00 p.m. in the northbound lanes of the highway near FM 3090.
Two people in vehicle shot on Highway 6 in Navasota
Winter Storm Warnings & Winter Weather Advisories are in effect through Noon Wednesday for the...
Freezing rain potential prompts travel concerns for parts of the Brazos Valley
Schools Closed Generic
Texas A&M, Bryan ISD, College Station ISD cancel Wednesday classes
Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories extended further into the Brazos Valley.
Freezing rain potential brings travel concerns for portions of the Brazos Valley through Wednesday
Man arrested for DWI after crashing into a house
Man arrested for DWI after crashing into home

Latest News

TxDOT prepares roads
TxDot Tuesday update
Brandon Schmidt
Brandon Schmidt hired as Consol head football coach
Houston Texans
Houston Texans hire DeMeco Ryans as Head Coach
Compassionate Contact Corps Program for Veterans
Compassionate Contact Corps Program for Veterans