Aggies Drop 81-70 Road Decision to Razorbacks

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The Texas A&M men’s basketball team dropped an 81-70 road decision to the Arkansas Razorbacks on Tuesday at Bud Walton Arena.

With the loss, the Aggies fell to 15-7 overall and 7-2 in Southeastern Conference play.

Texas A&M faced a 42-34 deficit at halftime as the Razorbacks became the first team to surpass 34 first half points in SEC play against the Aggies. In the second half, the Aggies pulled within low single digits multiple times but the Hogs always had an answer for the A&M advances.

The Aggies had trouble slowing the Razorbacks on the offensive end as the Hogs connected on 50% of their shots from the field, including six 3-pointers, which offset Texas A&M’s 76-56 advantage in shots. For the second straight game, the Aggies struggled at the free throw line, hitting just 14-of-24 freebies. The Aggies held an edge in total rebounds, 46-40, but weren’t able to control the glass on the defensive side with 22 defensive rebounds.

Texas A&M couldn’t take advantage of a huge statistical night from junior forward Henry Coleman III, who produced his fourth double-double of the season with 18 points and 15 rebounds, which matched his career high. Coleman hit 7-of-17 shots and 4-of-5 from the line, while reeling in season highs in offensive (7) and defensive (8) rebounds and steals (4).

Sophomore guard Wade Taylor IV also chipped in 18 points and graduate guard Tyrece Radford scored 17, marking his ninth game with 14 or more points in his last 11 contests. Radford also pulled down seven boards and dished out a team-high six assists.

Head Coach Buzz Williams

On tonight’s rebounding…

“We shot half of our balls at the rim and that’s really good. We just did not finish at a high rate. We shot 34% for the game and 37% at the rim. We just didn’t finish at the rim at the rate we have to, but it wasn’t because we weren’t attacking. We didn’t finish the possession with the defensive rebound at the rate that we have to. We had zero turkeys at halftime because we weren’t finishing with the rebound and we were averaging six and a half turkeys through eight conference games. That’s just hard to overcome mathematically, but they hung around. I think we ended up with four [turkeys] and so that’s why we were a little better in the second half.”

Texas A&M Men’s Basketball Postgame Notes

Arkansas 81, Texas A&M 70

Bud Walton Arena (Fayetteville, Ark.)

RECORDS & SERIES NOTES

TEAM NOTES

Texas A&M finished with a season-low eight turnovers.

The Maroon & White outrebounded the Razorbacks, 46-40, holding the advantage on the offensive side with a 24-13 rebounding margin.

The Aggies’ 46 rebounds were the third-most this season.

Texas A&M used the starting lineup combination of Henry Coleman III, Dexter Dennis, Julius Marble, Tyrece Radford and Wade Taylor IV for the 13th time this season (10-3).

INDIVIDUAL NOTES

Henry Coleman III

Recorded his fourth double-double of the season and the third in league action.

Finished with 18 points and tied his career high in rebounds with 15.

Matched his season high in steals with four.

Tallied his second straight game in double figures, the 14th time this season and the 31st of his career.

Led the team in rebounds for the seventh time this season and the 25th of his career.

Dexter Dennis

Finished with nine points and five rebounds

Swiped two steals and had an assist.

His lone made free throw marked the 200th of his career.

Julius Marble

Tallied eight points and seven rebounds.

Matched his career high in blocks with two.

Tyrece Radford

Tallied the fourth consecutive game in double figures after finishing with 17 points.

Recorded double-digit points for the 14th time this season and 72nd of his career.

Has scored 14 or more points in nine of the last 11 games.

Hauled in seven rebounds and dished out a team-high six assists, matching his career high.

Led the team in assists for the fourth time this year and the 13th in his career.

Wade Taylor IV

Registered 18 points and to tally double figures for the third straight game.

Logged double-digit points for the 17th time this season and the 32nd of his career.

Went 4-of-4 at the charity stripe to finish 100% at the free throw line for the second consecutive game.

