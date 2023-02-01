Applications now being accepted for Brazos Valley CattleWomen Scholarship Program

Brazos Valley CattleWomen Scholarship
Brazos Valley CattleWomen Scholarship
By Katie Aupperle
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 3:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Starting Feb. 1, the Brazos Valley CattleWomen have started accepting applications for this year’s scholarship program.

The Brazos Valley CattleWomen is a community-based organization dedicated to protecting the interests of farmers and ranchers, preserving agriculture and ranching traditions, and promoting beef cattle production.

The organization will offer $1,000 scholarships to high school seniors, as well as collegiate freshmen, sophomores, and juniors.

The scholarship application is open to students within any major field of study.

Students must be US citizens to apply. You have to have graduated from or have a permanent address within Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Madison, or Robertson County. You also have to be attending or plan to attend a Texas university or community college to be eligible.

The scholarships will be based on scholastic achievement, leadership in agriculture, civic and community involvement, and an ability to contribute to agriculture in the future.

Applications will be submitted online. Applications will close at midnight on April 1, 2023.

