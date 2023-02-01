Breaking barriers, shattering ceilings in women’s sports

THE THR3E(Recurring)
By Abigail Metsch
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 4:17 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Feb. 1, 2023 marks the 37th annual National Girls & Women in Sports Day (NGWSD).

When she was just 14-years-old, Tamia Bertram, aka Mia Friday, was already opening doors for women in the world of sports.

In 2020, she became the first female graduate of Lions Pride Sports Professional Wrestling. In 2022, she defeated Zane Valero, MJ Santana, and “Outlaw” J. Austin to become the Lions Pride Sports Champion. The now 17-year-old also holds the title of WAW Lone Star Women’s Champion.

“This isn’t just making about history. This is about inspiring an entire generation,” she said.

Bertram says she grew up watching wrestling with her dad.

“There was always just something about it that captivated me,” she said.

“Chase your dreams. They may seem impossible right now, you might be the first to do it, but if it’s really in your heart, and it’s something that you really believe in, then you need to go for it,” Bertram said.

You can catch Mia Friday in action on Saturday, Feb. 4 at the Neal Rec Center for Battle in Bryan 5.

