Brombach and Marsh Named NCEA Riders of the Month

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M equestrian standouts Brooke Brombach and Emmy-Lu Marsh have been named the National Collegiate Equestrian Association Fences and Reining Rider of the Month for January, the organization announced Wednesday.

Brombach earned the recognition after a successful first week back in the saddle. The sophomore earned a pair of 88-point rides in both Flat and Fences and was named the Most Outstanding Performer in both disciplines. Brombach is 6-2 in Fences this year, with her highest score coming Nov. 17, against Fresno State, scoring 90 points. Her most recent Fences MOP honor is her third of the season.

Marsh earned her rider of the month recognition in Reining, after scoring 73 points to beat Adisyn Kuxhaus’ 67.5-point ride. Marsh was also named the Reining MOP for the second time this season. Marsh is 5-2-1 on the year in Reining, boasting a high score of 76 points against South Carolina on October 8.

The Aggies are next in action hosting No. 3 Auburn on Saturday at 1 p.m.

To learn more about Texas A&M equestrian, log on to 12thMan.com or follow @AggieEquestrian on Twitter and Instagram.

