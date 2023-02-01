Brombach and Marsh Named NCEA Riders of the Month

(KBTX)
By BJ Carden, Texas A&M Athletics
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 3:29 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M equestrian standouts Brooke Brombach and Emmy-Lu Marsh have been named the National Collegiate Equestrian Association Fences and Reining Rider of the Month for January, the organization announced Wednesday.

Brombach earned the recognition after a successful first week back in the saddle. The sophomore earned a pair of 88-point rides in both Flat and Fences and was named the Most Outstanding Performer in both disciplines. Brombach is 6-2 in Fences this year, with her highest score coming Nov. 17, against Fresno State, scoring 90 points. Her most recent Fences MOP honor is her third of the season.

Marsh earned her rider of the month recognition in Reining, after scoring 73 points to beat Adisyn Kuxhaus’ 67.5-point ride. Marsh was also named the Reining MOP for the second time this season. Marsh is 5-2-1 on the year in Reining, boasting a high score of 76 points against South Carolina on October 8.

The Aggies are next in action hosting No. 3 Auburn on Saturday at 1 p.m.

To learn more about Texas A&M equestrian, log on to 12thMan.com or follow @AggieEquestrian on Twitter and Instagram.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Schools Closed Generic
Texas A&M, Bryan ISD, College Station ISD cancel Wednesday classes
Winter Storm Warning time extended for Milam, Robertson, and Leon counties.
Freezing rain potential brings travel concerns for portions of the Brazos Valley through Wednesday
Man arrested for DWI after crashing into a house
Man arrested for DWI after crashing into home
College Station residents charged after pursuit through Grimes, Washington Counties
The shooting happened just before 6:00 p.m. in the northbound lanes of the highway near FM 3090.
Two people in vehicle shot on Highway 6 in Navasota

Latest News

KBTX First News at Four(Recurring)
KBTX First News at Four EXTENDED(Recurring)
Texas A&M Volleyball
Reasor returns to A&M as Director of Volleyball Operations
Texas A&M Swimming and Diving
Texas A&M Diving Set to Compete in Air Force Diving Invite