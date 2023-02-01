Collect your coins in this homemade piggy bank

THE THR3E(Recurring)
By Abigail Metsch
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 4:06 PM CST
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Start saving up now for Summer Art Camps at The Arts Council of Brazos Valley.

As you collect your coins, you can keep them in a safe place in your very own homemade piggy bank.

This piggy bank uses recycled materials you can find around your house. You’ll need an empty plastic water bottle, pink construction paper, a pipe cleaner or cotton ball, and glue.

The use of scissors for this project requires an adult’s helping hand. First, you will need to cut a slit in the side of the water bottle big enough for coins.

Then you’ll glue your construction paper to the outside of your water bottle.

Finally, you’ll add the nose, ears, eyes and tail of your pig. Cut a circle and glue it to the cap of your water bottle for the nose. Cut triangles out of the construction paper and glue them to the top of the water bottle above the pig’s nose to make the ears. Choose a pipe cleaner or a puff ball for the tail of the pig. Finish your pig by gluing some googly eyes on the front.

The Arts Council strives to make art accessible to everyone in the community. You can find a link to more fun, recycled art projects on their website here.

