College Station juvenile charged after high-speed chase through Grimes, Washington Counties

NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - Two suspects from College Station were charged after leading law enforcement on a high-speed chase through Grimes and Washington Counties.

Just after midnight, Navasota police spotted a stolen Honda in the 700 block of West Virginia Street. Officers attempted a traffic stop as the car drove towards FM 375, but the car fled towards Highway 105 West and continued into Washington County.

DPS, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Brenham Police Department and Blinn College Police Department assisted Navasota Police Department in the pursuit. It ended at Highway 105 and Blue Bell Road when DPS successfully spiked the vehicle.

The driver, a juvenile from College Station, fled on foot but was quickly captured.

Officers recovered an assault weapon as well as accessories and ammunition to another firearm.

The driver was charged with unlawful use of a motor vehicle, evading in a motor vehicle, evading on foot, unlawful carrying of a weapon, and tampering with evidence.

The passenger in the car was identified as 19-year-old Jaylon Walter of College Station. Walter was charged with tampering with evidence.

