Crash reported on overpass at Highway 79 and Highway 6 in Robertson County

(Robertson County Sheriff's Office)
By Karla Castillo
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 8:14 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ROBERTSON COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - The Robertson County Sheriff’s Office is reporting a vehicle crash on the overpass at Highway 79 and Highway 6.

In a special alert around 6:50 Wednesday morning, the agency also said they have several reports of branches and trees on roads. There have also reportedly been at least three transformers that have sparked and caught fire.

The Robertson County Sheriff's Office has sent out a special alert about a vehicle crash and debris on roads.(Robertson County Sheriff's Office)

