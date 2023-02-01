Downed tree blocking a street in Franklin cleared by Robertson County EMS
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 1:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKLIN, Texas (KBTX) - Robertson County EMS has cleared a downed tree that fell on a street in Franklin.
The large tree was blocking traffic on Cooks Lane near Highway 79.
Cooks Lane is open once again, but they are asking drivers in the area to continue to be cautious as more ice could accumulate on the trees throughout the afternoon.
