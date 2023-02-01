Get the perfect body, sculpt the perfect face

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - They say beauty is in the eyes of the beholder, but in reality we all have our own beauty standards when it comes ourselves.

At Empowerment Med, the staff strives to make you feel like to best version of yourself, even if it takes a little tweaking.

Medical Director and certified anesthesiologist, Dr. Chloe Ntaimo explains that her facility has been open for seven years and they specialize in everything from Botox, fillers, laser hair removal, chemical peels, to facials and more.

What makes Empowerment Med different from the other medical spas is that they offer exclusive services from body contouring, to EMFACE, which lifts the face and gets rid of wrinkles, and EmsculptNEO, which is used to tighten skin.

“It does 20,000 contractions in 30 minutes. There’s no way you could do that on your own,” explained Ntaimo.

Empowerment Med also offers intimate health service such as hormone therapy for both men and women.

“As we age, even younger people, our hormones get thrown off balance. So women start experiencing things like dryness in certain areas, they get tired, weak, have difficulty with even just remembering things. So, we correct those hormones.”

Ntaimo’s most popular services are Botox and fillers.

“Getting older is not a bad thing, but we all just want to age gracefully, and so with a little bit of Botox, we kind of just soften those lines a little bit and look more like the person we’ve seen ourselves look like for years, she explained.”



