BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos County prosecutors say Gonzalo Gonzales, 40, of Dilley, TX is sentenced to 25 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to charges of sexually abusing a child.

He’s also facing similar charges in Frio County, Texas.

The full news release is below from the Brazos County District Attorney’s Office.

