Reasor returns to A&M as Director of Volleyball Operations

Texas A&M Volleyball
Texas A&M Volleyball(KBTX)
By Sam Thornton, Texas A&M Athletics
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 3:53 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Former Texas A&M volleyball standout Ashlie Reasor joins head coach Jamie Morrison’s staff as director of volleyball operations.

Reasor, class of ‘17, was a four-year letterwinner for the Aggies and a member of the program’s only SEC Championship title winning team in 201­5. During her playing career at A&M she tallied 702 kills, 256 blocks and 850 total points. Following a successful rookie year, Reasor was named to the SEC All-Freshman Team and was an AVCA All-South Region Honorable Mention selection. Reasor also excelled in the classroom, where she was a two-time Academic All-SEC honoree.

Her experience in the volleyball community did not stop at her playing days. Following graduation from A&M she took a volunteer coaching opportunity at Michigan during the 2020 season, which led to an assistant coaching opportunity at Eastern Michigan University for the 2021 season. Most recently, Reasor returned to Ann Arbor where she held the director of volleyball operations position with the Wolverines for one season before returning to Aggieland.

“I’m extremely excited to bring Ashlie back to Aggieland. The volleyball community consistently described her as energetic, hardworking and loyal, and I have seen that as I have gotten to know her,” said Morrison. “I couldn’t be happier to have someone with the experience she has, but more importantly, have the type of human she is be a part of our program.”

2023 Season Tickets

2023 season tickets are on sale now and available at 12thMan.com/volleyballtickets 

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Schools Closed Generic
Texas A&M, Bryan ISD, College Station ISD cancel Wednesday classes
Winter Storm Warning time extended for Milam, Robertson, and Leon counties.
Freezing rain potential brings travel concerns for portions of the Brazos Valley through Wednesday
Man arrested for DWI after crashing into a house
Man arrested for DWI after crashing into home
College Station residents charged after pursuit through Grimes, Washington Counties
The shooting happened just before 6:00 p.m. in the northbound lanes of the highway near FM 3090.
Two people in vehicle shot on Highway 6 in Navasota

Latest News

KBTX First News at Four(Recurring)
KBTX First News at Four EXTENDED(Recurring)
Brombach and Marsh Named NCEA Riders of the Month
Texas A&M Swimming and Diving
Texas A&M Diving Set to Compete in Air Force Diving Invite