Stoiana named as SEC Player of the Week

(KBTX)
By Sam Thornton, Texas A&M Athletics
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 2:10 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M’s Mary Stoiana was named SEC Women’s Tennis Player of the Week, the league announced Wednesday afternoon.

This is Stoiana’s first weekly honor of the season, the fifth of her career, after she finished this week’s matches with a combined record of 4-0 in singles and doubles at the ITA Kickoff Weekend.

Stoiana’s performance at Kickoff Weekend helped punch No. 3 Texas A&M’s ticket to the ITA National Team Indoor Championships.

In the opening round versus FAU, she helped claim a point in doubles with partner Carson Branstine as they defeated the Owls’ Martina Kudelova/Carla Galmiche (6-0). Stoiana doubled down with a dominant performance against Kudelova in singles (6-0, 6-1), helping push the Aggies through to the final round versus then-No. 20 Florida.

In doubles play with the Gators, she and Branstine snatched the first double match over Carly Briggs/Alicia Dudeney (6-4).

In a highly contested singles match, Stoiana overcame Florida’s Briggs (6-2, 3-6, 6-2) which clinched the point that secured the Maroon & White’s berth to the ITA National Team Indoor Championships in Seattle, Washington.

Stoiana and the Aggies return to action Saturday as they head to Houston for a dual match against Rice at 11 a.m. at the George R. Brown Tennis Center.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Schools Closed Generic
Texas A&M, Bryan ISD, College Station ISD cancel Wednesday classes
Winter Storm Warning time extended for Milam, Robertson, and Leon counties.
Freezing rain potential brings travel concerns for portions of the Brazos Valley through Wednesday
Man arrested for DWI after crashing into a house
Man arrested for DWI after crashing into home
The shooting happened just before 6:00 p.m. in the northbound lanes of the highway near FM 3090.
Two people in vehicle shot on Highway 6 in Navasota
College Station residents charged after pursuit through Grimes, Washington Counties

Latest News

Texas A&M Swimming and Diving
Texas A&M Diving Set to Compete in Air Force Diving Invite
Gary Blair
Blair to be honored as SEC Legend at 2023 SEC Tournament
Women’s basketball heads to Florida for Thursday matchup
A pickup truck crashed into a house Jan. 31
KBTX News 3 at Noon(Recurring) - VOD - clipped version