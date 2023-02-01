Stop and smell the roses and learn about them too!

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Although the weather isn’t quite on our side now, spring will soon take its turn. In anticipation of the warmer weather, the Gardens at Texas A&M University are back at Ringer Library for their Spring Gardening Series.

If you ever wanted to learn about proper garden care, here’s your chance.

The group will kick off its Garden Series, “Loving Your Roses” this month.

Librarian Ashley Reed says in 2019 the library realized they had so many resources for adults and not kids and they wanted to change that.

“Thankfully in our community we have a ton of gardening resources and so I reached out to the Gardens at A&M and no hesitation whatsoever. They were like, yes, let’s do this!”

Reed adds gardening is a great topic to discuss, and it brings people of all ages and backgrounds together. The series will explore and discuss all things roses, from the different varieties of the flower, to care and maintenance tips.

The Spring Gardening Series will take place every first Thursday of the month for the duration of spring and fall. The series will begin Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023 at Larry J. Ringer Library from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

For more information about the Spring Gardening series or other library events, visit their website or call (979) 209-6347.

