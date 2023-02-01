Texas A&M Diving Set to Compete in Air Force Diving Invite

Texas A&M Swimming and Diving
Texas A&M Swimming and Diving(KBTX)
By Rachel Perreault, Texas A&M Athletics
Published: Feb. 1, 2023
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M men’s and women’s diving teams have hit the road this week to compete at the Air Force Diving Invite inside the Cadet Natatorium.

The meet will run Thursday, Feb. 2 through Saturday, Feb. 4 with competition beginning at 11 a.m. each day. Competing on the women’s side will be Alyssa Clairmont, Joslyn Oakley and Payton Props who have all notched qualifying scores for NCAA Zones this season. 

Clairmont leads the team as she has racked up a total of seven first-place scores this season, including her latest outing against SMU as she scored a 310.23 on the 3-meter. 

Clairmont recorded career-highs this season on both the 1-meter (325.58) and the 3-meter (395.33). Oakley earned her second winning score of the season in the 1-meter against SMU (290.10) and has set career-bests on the 1-meter (310.13) and 3-meter (373.88).

Props scored a career-high 346.28 on the 3-meter this season against TCU. Victor Povzner, Allen Bottego, Rhett Hensley and Takuto Endo highlight divers in action on the men’s side. 

Povzner was awarded SEC Diver of the Week twice so far this season and has tallied four first-place scores, including a career-high of 436.65 on the 3-meter against TCU. 

Bottego has recorded a career-high on the 1-meter (400.05) in a dual meet with Indiana and Texas, while also earning a career-best on the 3-meter (398.80) against TCU.

Hensley has competed in every meet this season with his best scores on the 1-meter and 3-meter being 365.65 and 372.60, respectively.

Endo and Hensley prepare to take on the platform, as they placed top 10 in the event at the Texas Diving Invite. 

Live results for the diving invitational can be found here.

