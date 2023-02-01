Treat of the Day: Winners selected for 13th Annual National Missing Children’s Day Poster Contest
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 3:21 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - On Tuesday, the Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley held its 13th Annual National Missing Children’s Day Poster Contest judging.
Since the regional contest began in 2011, a selection from the Brazos Valley has won the State of Texas competition four times and was later sent for judging at the National level.
After much consideration, the judges selected 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place winners from submissions by Brazos Valley 5th Graders.
Serving as judges were Bryan Police Chief Eric Buske, Chief Deputy Paul Martinez-Brazos County Sheriff’s Office, College Station Police Assistant Chief Chris Perkins, and Madi Stott-Arts Council of Brazos Valley.
Check out the winning posters below.
