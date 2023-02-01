Women’s basketball heads to Florida for Thursday matchup

(KBTX)
By Brandon Collins, Texas A&M Athletics
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 2:14 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M women’s basketball team travels to take on the Florida Gators on Thursday at 5 p.m. inside Exactech Arena.

Last Time Out

Despite scoring a season high, the Aggies (6-13, 1-8 SEC) suffered an 88-79 loss at Vanderbilt. The Maroon & White had their biggest scoring output for back-to-back games this season, averaging 77.0 points while hitting over 50% of shots from the field in two-consecutive games for the first time this season. Aaliyah Patty led the team with a career-high 21 points, shooting a career-best 9-of-10 from the field.

SEC Defense

The Maroon & White have held all but two opponents below their season scoring average, limiting seven teams to their season-low at the time of the contest. The Aggie Defense has forced four SEC foes to a single digit scoring quarter, each of those being the lowest of the season for the respective teams.

Series

Thursday’s matchup is the 15th all-time meeting between Texas A&M and Florida (13-8, 2-6 SEC) with the Aggies leading the series, 11-3. The Maroon & White are 4-1 against the Gators when in Gainesville.

How to Keep up

Thursday’s game will be streamed on SECN+ with live stats available here. Fans can also listen to the action on The Zone 1150 AM/93.7 FM with Steve Miller and Katy Lee on the call.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Schools Closed Generic
Texas A&M, Bryan ISD, College Station ISD cancel Wednesday classes
Winter Storm Warning time extended for Milam, Robertson, and Leon counties.
Freezing rain potential brings travel concerns for portions of the Brazos Valley through Wednesday
Man arrested for DWI after crashing into a house
Man arrested for DWI after crashing into home
The shooting happened just before 6:00 p.m. in the northbound lanes of the highway near FM 3090.
Two people in vehicle shot on Highway 6 in Navasota
College Station residents charged after pursuit through Grimes, Washington Counties

Latest News

Texas A&M Swimming and Diving
Texas A&M Diving Set to Compete in Air Force Diving Invite
Gary Blair
Blair to be honored as SEC Legend at 2023 SEC Tournament
Stoiana named as SEC Player of the Week
A pickup truck crashed into a house Jan. 31
KBTX News 3 at Noon(Recurring) - VOD - clipped version