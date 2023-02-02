1, 2 punch your way to a healthier lifestyle

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - If you’re looking to switch up your basic fitness routine, strap on your gloves and head over to Bryan Boxing.

Coach Carl Perry says there are several benefits to boxing. The first, of course, being the physical aspect.

“Boxing gets you in really good shape. We have people come in here to train for Iron Mans. We may have to go full force, maximum strength for up to three minutes. It’s good cardio and explosive movements. It works your endurance,” he said.

It goes beyond just physical benefits though. Perry says boxing also helps your mental and emotional strength.

“If they have a lot of stress at work, stress at home, or stress at school for my teens, they come in here and they release it. They come here to unwind.”

On top of getting you in shape both physically and mentally, Perry says boxing builds your confidence and self esteem. The coach says he has seen the positive change boxing can make in someone’s life first-hand.

“I help a lot of young men and ladies. Some of them, when they come in here, they’re angry at the world. Some of them are shy and won’t even talk to their parents. I love seeing how they evolve and discover themselves. They find their identity here. That’s the most awesome thing,” he said.

Bryan Boxing offers classes for all skill levels.

“When you come in here with no knowledge of the sport, that’s the easiest way to learn. I won’t put you in with the pros. We’ll start from the very basics and build from there. Once we start teaching you the basics, the sport of boxing progresses pretty quickly at that point,” Perry said.

Coach Perry says two things are required to become a good boxer: hard work and dedication.

“The hardest part of boxing is taking that first step in the door to ask questions,” said Perry.

You’ll also need a pair of 14 ounce or 16 ounce boxing gloves before your first session.

Visit Bryan Boxing at 107 E. Martin Luther King Jr. in Downtown Bryan or call 979-571-9642 to get your fitness journey started.

