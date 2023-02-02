2023 National Signing Day across the Brazos Valley

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Athletes in the Brazos Valley are putting pen to paper and taking their talents to the collegiate level. Many high schools had to move festivities to Thursday because of the weather on Wednesday.

Bryan High School had eight athletes sign with four choosing to play football and four pursing softball. Those include Chris Maxey (Colorado State, football), Brooke Scott (Navaro College, softball), Faith Eppers (Paris Junior College, softball), Michelle Hicks (Hesston College, softball), Martha Alvarado (Langston University, softball), Isacc Ibarra (Navarro College, football), Andrew Walker (Tyler Junior College, football), Matthew Cooks (Tyler Junior College, football).

