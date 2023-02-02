2023 National Signing Day across the Brazos Valley

Athletes in the Brazos Valley are putting pen to paper and taking their talents to the...
Athletes in the Brazos Valley are putting pen to paper and taking their talents to the collegiate level.(KBTX)
By KBTX Sports
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 4:26 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Athletes in the Brazos Valley are putting pen to paper and taking their talents to the collegiate level. Many high schools had to move festivities to Thursday because of the weather on Wednesday.

Bryan High School had eight athletes sign with four choosing to play football and four pursing softball. Those include Chris Maxey (Colorado State, football), Brooke Scott (Navaro College, softball), Faith Eppers (Paris Junior College, softball), Michelle Hicks (Hesston College, softball), Martha Alvarado (Langston University, softball), Isacc Ibarra (Navarro College, football), Andrew Walker (Tyler Junior College, football), Matthew Cooks (Tyler Junior College, football).

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Portsmouth Public Schools says Arlisha Boykins, an assistant basketball coach at Churchland...
High school basketball coach posed as player in game, school system says
Winter Storm Warning time extended for Milam, Robertson, and Leon counties.
Freezing rain potential brings travel concerns for portions of the Brazos Valley through Wednesday
A power substation in East Austin during an ice storm on Feb. 3, 2022.
Hundreds of thousands without power in Texas as winter storm continues
Schools Closed Generic
Texas A&M, Bryan ISD, College Station ISD cancel Wednesday classes
Investigators say the victim had trauma to her upper body. They are currently investigating her...
Mom found dead next to SUV with sleeping toddler inside

Latest News

KBTX First News at Four EXTENDED(Recurring)
Texas A&M Tennis
No. 23 A&M Set for Ranked Showdown at No. 2 Ohio State
Texas A&M receiver Ainias Smith scores one of his two touchdowns against Sam Houston
Ainias Smith returning for 2023 season
Erica Enders feature
Erica Enders feature