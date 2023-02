BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - One of the Aggies top play makers is returning for the 2023 season.

Ainias Smith announced on social media that he’s ready to run it back for one more year with Texas A&M.

Smith played in four games last season before being sidelined with a foot injury. He had two receiving touchdowns in 2022.

LET'S RUN IT BACK! ZERO DOUBT! pic.twitter.com/VaOV2ZH5ED — Ainias Smith (@ainias_smith) February 2, 2023

