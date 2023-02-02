Another Belong in Bryan ‘Meet & Mingle’ event set for Saturday

New to town? Come meet & mingle Saturday night in Bryan
The next Belong in Bryan “Meet & Mingle” event will be Saturday, February 4th from 4 p.m. to 6...
The next Belong in Bryan "Meet & Mingle" event will be Saturday, February 4th from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at The Village Cafe at 210 W. 26th Street.
By Rusty Surette
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 8:21 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - I Heart Bryan, a local non-profit organization, has announced its next Belong in Bryan “Meet & Mingle” event will be Saturday, February 4th from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at The Village Cafe at 210 W. 26th Street.

Belong in Bryan is an initiative focused on helping the new residents or potentially new residents of Bryan get plugged into the community. (Scroll below for a FAQ video)

“The Village has coffee, beer, wine, and a Bryanite-themed wine flight. They also have plenty of food including charcuterie boards, pizza, dips, and desserts. Come ready to mingle and have fun! We can’t wait to show you why you Belong in Bryan!” said organizer Kristin Strother. The goal of this event is to introduce our new residents to other BCS residents and all Bryan has to offer. It will be indoors just in case it gets too cold, but there is outdoor space as well. Come by yourself or bring a friend- EVERYONE is welcome!”

Click here for the Facebook event page.

