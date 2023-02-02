Autism diagnosis rates have tripled in the last 16 years, new study says

One reason for the higher rate of diagnoses may be that there is more awareness of autism...
One reason for the higher rate of diagnoses may be that there is more awareness of autism within the general public.(dragana991/Getty Images via Canva)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 3:22 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Autism diagnosis rates in children increased three-fold in less than two decades, according to a new study published by the American Academy of Pediatrics.

Researchers from Rutgers University focused on diagnosis rates of 8-year-olds in the New York/New Jersey metro area.

They found that between 2000 and 2016, the rate of autism diagnoses tripled.

One reason for the higher rate of diagnoses may be that there is more awareness of autism within the general public.

There are also better tools for diagnosing autism and more education about it. Doctors have gotten better at identifying vases of autism without intellectual disability – that is, children who have average or above-average IQs who display characteristics of autism, like impaired social skills.

Those cases are traditionally less obvious to parents, teachers and doctors than cases in children with intellectual disabilities.

According to a 2021 CDC report, one in 54 children had been diagnosed with autism by age 8 in 2016, compared to one in 150 children in 2000.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Portsmouth Public Schools says Arlisha Boykins, an assistant basketball coach at Churchland...
High school basketball coach posed as player in game, school system says
Winter Storm Warning time extended for Milam, Robertson, and Leon counties.
Freezing rain potential brings travel concerns for portions of the Brazos Valley through Wednesday
A power substation in East Austin during an ice storm on Feb. 3, 2022.
Hundreds of thousands without power in Texas as winter storm continues
Schools Closed Generic
Texas A&M, Bryan ISD, College Station ISD cancel Wednesday classes
Investigators say the victim had trauma to her upper body. They are currently investigating her...
Mom found dead next to SUV with sleeping toddler inside

Latest News

Daily Pledge- Greens Prairie Elementary - Mrs. Madden’s class
Daily Pledge- Greens Prairie Elementary - Mrs. Madden’s class
FILE - Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington,...
House GOP votes to oust Democrat Omar from major committee
The family of a 74-year-old Lift driver said his disappearance is a mystery.
74-year-old Lyft driver goes missing while on job, police say
FILE - A man visits a memorial outside Star Dance Studio in Monterey Park, Calif., Thursday,...
Dance hall 911 caller: ‘He might start shooting again’