BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Sam Houston picked up a road win against UTRGV thanks to Cameron Huefner’s buzzer beater in the final seconds. The Bearkats improve to 17-5 (7-3) on the season.

Sam continues a three game road stand with a Saturday contest against UT Arlington at 4:00 p.m.

🚨 BUZZER BEATER 🚨



Huefner hits the jumper 🗣️ AND SAM HOUSTON WINS!#EatEmUpKats pic.twitter.com/8jQhRY2dsP — Sam Houston Men's Basketball (@BearkatsMBB) February 2, 2023

