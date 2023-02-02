Facility dog lends a helping paw to kids at Scotty’s House

Sawyer accompanies the survivors through their interviews, time with counselors, time in court,...
Sawyer accompanies the survivors through their interviews, time with counselors, time in court, and more.(KBTX)
By Abigail Metsch
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 2:54 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Since his arrival in 2018, Sawyer has been making a paws-itive impact at Scotty’s House.

From the initial report to the recovery stage, and everything in between, Scotty’s House, a nonprofit Child Advocacy Center, facilitates all areas of the investigation process. They provide initial needs assessments, forensic interviews and medical evaluations, and child abuse counseling.

Executive Director Cary Baker says they use Sawyer to make kids feel more comfortable when they come to the facility.

Sawyer accompanies survivors of child abuse or neglect through their interviews, time with counselors, time in court, and more.

“A lot of times they’re coming to us after the worst thing that’s ever happened to them has occurred,” she explained. “Ultimately, he’s just a quiet presence that helps them feel safe.”

Baker says Sawyer is there to help kids process their trauma and go on to live a happy, healthy life.

If you’re interested in volunteering with Scotty’s House, visit their website here or call 979-703-8813.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Portsmouth Public Schools says Arlisha Boykins, an assistant basketball coach at Churchland...
High school basketball coach posed as player in game, school system says
Winter Storm Warning time extended for Milam, Robertson, and Leon counties.
Freezing rain potential brings travel concerns for portions of the Brazos Valley through Wednesday
A power substation in East Austin during an ice storm on Feb. 3, 2022.
Hundreds of thousands without power in Texas as winter storm continues
Schools Closed Generic
Texas A&M, Bryan ISD, College Station ISD cancel Wednesday classes
Investigators say the victim had trauma to her upper body. They are currently investigating her...
Mom found dead next to SUV with sleeping toddler inside

Latest News

Out with the old, in with the "antiques"
Out with the old, in with the “antiques”
Shower your child with extra attention this Valentine's Day
Shower your child with extra attention this Valentine’s Day
THE THR3E(Recurring)
THE THR3E(Recurring) EXTENDED