Facility dog lends a helping paw to kids at Scotty’s House

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Since his arrival in 2018, Sawyer has been making a paws-itive impact at Scotty’s House.

From the initial report to the recovery stage, and everything in between, Scotty’s House, a nonprofit Child Advocacy Center, facilitates all areas of the investigation process. They provide initial needs assessments, forensic interviews and medical evaluations, and child abuse counseling.

Executive Director Cary Baker says they use Sawyer to make kids feel more comfortable when they come to the facility.

Sawyer accompanies survivors of child abuse or neglect through their interviews, time with counselors, time in court, and more.

“A lot of times they’re coming to us after the worst thing that’s ever happened to them has occurred,” she explained. “Ultimately, he’s just a quiet presence that helps them feel safe.”

Baker says Sawyer is there to help kids process their trauma and go on to live a happy, healthy life.

If you’re interested in volunteering with Scotty’s House, visit their website here or call 979-703-8813.

