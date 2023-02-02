Focus at Four: Nonprofit reacts to Amazon ending charity program

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A donation program that is a critical source of funding for nonprofits across the program is shutting down.

Amazon announced last month that it will be ending AmazonSmile by Feb. 20 because it had “not grown to create the impact” the retailer had hoped.

The company launched AmazonSmile in 2013, it allowed Amazon to donate a small percentage of eligible purchases to a charity selected by shoppers.

Health for All in Bryan is one of the many charities that benefit from the program. The nonprofit helps provide medical care for those in need.

“We are a free clinic for the low-income, uninsured of the Brazos Valley, so I tell people to think of us like Doctors Without Borders locally,” says Executive Director Liz Dickey.

Dickey joined First News at Four to talk about the program shutting down this month.

“Amazon does big business. They make billions of dollars in sales and were truly giving back less than 1% of the sales to charities,” said Dickey. “The fact that it’s going away again is very disappointing but we’re hoping it will give us an opportunity to build relationships locally.”

Dickey shared some ways the community can help support nonprofits impacted by the program shutting down.

“They can go to their local United Way office and find a nonprofit anywhere in town because everyone is going to need volunteers and donations, so whatever your passion is there is a way to connect to someone who can use your help.”

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.