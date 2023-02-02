From The Ground Up: Farmers raising cage-free, free-range chickens

The quality of a chicken’s living conditions can affect the quality of farmers’ products
The quality of a chicken’s living conditions can affect the quality of farmers’ products(KFDA)
By Conner Beene
Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The quality of a chicken’s living conditions can affect the quality of farmers’ products, according to Greg Archer from Texas A&M’s Department of Poultry Science.

He says the practice of confining birds to increase production, is no longer popular. Birds that have more room to move freely tend to produce better products.

“Instead of having layers in cages, they’re going more cage-free, free-range,” said Archer.

Archer says farmers are hopeful that the poultry’s quality of life will reflect in the quality of taste, and major companies across the country are taking notice

“Companies like McDonald’s or Walmart or something, making sure to change their policies and say what kind of eggs they would like for their customers to have,” said Archer.

Despite recent price increases, chicken is still the second-highest commodity in the state of Texas.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Portsmouth Public Schools says Arlisha Boykins, an assistant basketball coach at Churchland...
High school basketball coach posed as player in game, school system says
Winter Storm Warning time extended for Milam, Robertson, and Leon counties.
Freezing rain potential brings travel concerns for portions of the Brazos Valley through Wednesday
Schools Closed Generic
Texas A&M, Bryan ISD, College Station ISD cancel Wednesday classes
Investigators say the victim had trauma to her upper body. They are currently investigating her...
Mom found dead next to SUV with sleeping toddler inside
College Station residents charged after pursuit through Grimes, Washington Counties

Latest News

Erica Enders feature
Erica Enders feature
Lee County has been DOWNGRADED to a Winter Weather Advisory through Thursday morning
Localized freezing rain concern lingers through Thursday morning
Franklin was left without power. This forced residents to find gas elsewhere.
Power outage leaves thousands without power, heat
As a winter storm made its way through the Brazos Valley it down several trees which included...
Oak tree falls on Caldwell homeowner’s house