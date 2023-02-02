From The Ground Up: Farmers raising cage-free, free-range chickens

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The quality of a chicken’s living conditions can affect the quality of farmers’ products, according to Greg Archer from Texas A&M’s Department of Poultry Science.

He says the practice of confining birds to increase production, is no longer popular. Birds that have more room to move freely tend to produce better products.

“Instead of having layers in cages, they’re going more cage-free, free-range,” said Archer.

Archer says farmers are hopeful that the poultry’s quality of life will reflect in the quality of taste, and major companies across the country are taking notice

“Companies like McDonald’s or Walmart or something, making sure to change their policies and say what kind of eggs they would like for their customers to have,” said Archer.

Despite recent price increases, chicken is still the second-highest commodity in the state of Texas.

