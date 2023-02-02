Man sentenced to prison for sending sexually explicit photos to undercover Bellmead officer posing as a girl

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A 34-year-old Cleburne man was sentenced to eight years in prison Thursday for sending illicit photos to an undercover officer he thought was a 13-year-old girl.

Judge Thomas West of Waco’s 19th State District Court sent Grady Lee Abshire to prison after Abshire’s guilty plea to online solicitation of a minor, a second-degree felony.

According to arrest records in the case, Bellmead police engaged in an “unsolicited conversation” on a Facebook account belonging to Abshire in May 2019.

“The undercover account portrayed a female,” an arrest affidavit alleges. “The first message sent from the defendant contained a sexually explicit image of the male anatomy. As the conversation continued, the defendant was informed the female he was communicating with was 13 years of age.”

Abshire continued to send “additional unsolicited images of sexually explicit acts,” the affidavit states.

The undercover agent asked Abshire to send photos of himself, which the affidavit alleges matched the photo on Abshire’s driver’s license.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.