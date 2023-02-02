No. 23 A&M Set for Ranked Showdown at No. 2 Ohio State

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The No. 23 Texas A&M men’s tennis team heads to Columbus, Ohio Friday, February 3 for a ranked matchup with No. 2 Ohio State. First serve is set for 5 p.m. CT at the Ty Tucker Tennis Center.

With eyes on Friday, the battle between the Aggies and Buckeyes has always been a tight one. Ohio State currently hold a slight lead, 10-8, in the all-time series between the programs. In the most recent fixture, the Aggies dropped the match, 5-2, at home, but look to return the favor in Buckeye territory.

Last time out, the Aggies faced a pair of ranked opponents at the ITA Kickoff Weekend held in Palo Alto, California. In the opening round, three-seed Texas A&M knocked off two-seed and then-No. 20 Pepperdine, 4-2. After dropping the doubles point A&M needed to respond in singles. Led by captain Noah Schachter on court 1, he defeated the Wave’s No. 31 Daniel De Jonge (3-6, 6-3, 6-4). No. 43 Trey Hilderbrand, No. 44 Pierce Rollins and Guido Marson also secured wins for the Aggies to advance to the final.

The championship match saw A&M face top-seeded, then-No. 18 Stanford. In contrast to its match with Pepperdine, the Aggies were the early aggressors as they secured the doubles point with wins from No. 33 Schachter/Hilderbrand (6-1) and JC Roddick/Giulio Perego (6-2). Despite being locked into some tough singles battles, A&M ultimately fell to the Cardinal (4-1).

Fans can follow the action through the livestream and live stats through Ohio State’s website.

