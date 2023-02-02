Oak tree falls on Caldwell homeowner’s house

As a winter storm made its way through the Brazos Valley, it down several trees which included an oak tree on a Caldwell homeowner’s front lawn.
As a winter storm made its way through the Brazos Valley it down several trees which included...
As a winter storm made its way through the Brazos Valley it down several trees which included an oak tree on a Caldwell homeowner’s front lawn.(KBTX)
By Tyler Hoskins
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 8:04 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) - As a winter storm made its way through the Brazos Valley it downed several trees including an oak tree on a Caldwell homeowner’s front lawn.

Caldwell resident Michael Davila was on the far side of the kitchen when he heard a loud noise that he said sounded like a bomb. That noise was an oak tree in his front yard that had snapped. When it fell on the roof it shook the entire house.

The force from the crash cracked some walls in Davila’s home, but he said most of the damage remains outside on the roof and at the front half of the house.

“I thought ok maybe water heater or somebody got into a wreck or somebody crashed into the garage,” Davila said. “I started investigating and when I came out front, I saw the whole half of the house covered by the tree.”

Fire officials told Davila the tree snapped because of the cold weather and ice, he said. Davila has scheduled a tree service to come out to remove the tree from the roof.

“Everything is kind of like a blur, but I had to get them to come out to prevent any more damage done to the house, and getting someone out here on a day like today is though,” Davila said.

Davila said initial estimates are $10,000 just to remove the tree before repairs can begin.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Schools Closed Generic
Texas A&M, Bryan ISD, College Station ISD cancel Wednesday classes
Winter Storm Warning time extended for Milam, Robertson, and Leon counties.
Freezing rain potential brings travel concerns for portions of the Brazos Valley through Wednesday
Man arrested for DWI after crashing into a house
Man arrested for DWI after crashing into home
College Station residents charged after pursuit through Grimes, Washington Counties
The shooting happened just before 6:00 p.m. in the northbound lanes of the highway near FM 3090.
Two people in vehicle shot on Highway 6 in Navasota

Latest News

Franklin was left without power. This forced residents to find gas elsewhere.
Power outage leaves thousands without power, heat
The next Belong in Bryan “Meet & Mingle” event will be Saturday, February 4th from 4 p.m. to 6...
Another Belong in Bryan ‘Meet & Mingle’ event set for Saturday
Restaurant Report Card: February 2, 2023
Stoiana earns SEC weekly honor
Stoiana earns SEC weekly honor