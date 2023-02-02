Oak tree falls on Caldwell homeowner’s house

CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) - As a winter storm made its way through the Brazos Valley it downed several trees including an oak tree on a Caldwell homeowner’s front lawn.

Caldwell resident Michael Davila was on the far side of the kitchen when he heard a loud noise that he said sounded like a bomb. That noise was an oak tree in his front yard that had snapped. When it fell on the roof it shook the entire house.

The force from the crash cracked some walls in Davila’s home, but he said most of the damage remains outside on the roof and at the front half of the house.

“I thought ok maybe water heater or somebody got into a wreck or somebody crashed into the garage,” Davila said. “I started investigating and when I came out front, I saw the whole half of the house covered by the tree.”

Fire officials told Davila the tree snapped because of the cold weather and ice, he said. Davila has scheduled a tree service to come out to remove the tree from the roof.

“Everything is kind of like a blur, but I had to get them to come out to prevent any more damage done to the house, and getting someone out here on a day like today is though,” Davila said.

Davila said initial estimates are $10,000 just to remove the tree before repairs can begin.

